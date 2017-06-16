BRIEF-Recomm to set up Vietnam-based subsidiary to develop LED lighting business in ASEAN region
* Says it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary, Vietnam Recomm CO.,LTD on July 1, to develop LED lighting business in ASEAN region
June 16 Huabao International Holdings Ltd :
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of company decreased by approximately 9.8 pct to rmb1.07 billion
* FY sales increased by approximately 8.8 pct to rmb3.48 billion
* Board proposed a final dividend of HK22.00 cents per share for year ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary, Vietnam Recomm CO.,LTD on July 1, to develop LED lighting business in ASEAN region
BANGKOK, June 21 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI): KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: Change y/y pct Vehicles May +0.6 66,422 Apr +15.1 63,267 Mar +16.7 84,801 Feb +19.9 68,435 Jan +10.5 57,254 Dec -14.4 86,858