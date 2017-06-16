June 16 Huabao International Holdings Ltd :

* FY profit attributable to equity holders of company decreased by approximately 9.8 pct to rmb1.07 billion

* FY sales increased by approximately 8.8 pct to rmb3.48 billion

* Board proposed a final dividend of HK22.00 cents per share for year ended 31 March 2017