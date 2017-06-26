Fitch: Lebanon Election Deal Shows Gradual Political Progress

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, June 26 (Fitch) The agreement on a new electoral law for Lebanon avoids a political crisis, but highlights the limitations of the country's sectarian-based political system, Fitch Ratings says. Lebanon's parliament approved the new law on 16 June 2017, following cabinet approval of a cross-party agreement to adopt proportional representation and reduce the number of electoral districts. Elections had been due by 20 Jun