April 10 (Reuters) - Huafon Microfibre Shanghai Co Ltd

* Says it revises asset acquisition proposal to raise up to 309 million yuan ($44.77 million) via share issue from 570 million yuan previously

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nZzNlS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9025 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)