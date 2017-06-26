BRIEF-China Fortune Land issues 2017 3rd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1.5 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 3rd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1.5 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 4.99 percent
June 26 Huaku Development Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 10
