BRIEF-TCL to boost registered capital of Wuhan display panels unit
* Says it signs agreement to boost registered capital of Wuhan LTPS-AMOLED unit to 18 billion yuan ($2.66 billion) from 200 million yuan
June 30 Hualing Xingma Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Says it signs framework agreement to buy China Hi Tech Group's car maker in Hubei province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2st6gTi
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it signs agreement to boost registered capital of Wuhan LTPS-AMOLED unit to 18 billion yuan ($2.66 billion) from 200 million yuan
* Advised that Brian Raymond Weyers will retire as executive director from board of Shoprite Holdings Ltd with effect from 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)