BRIEF-Air Transat signs an agreement to lease 10 new Airbus a321neo planes
* Transat A.T. Inc. says its Air Transat business unit has signed an agreement with AerCap for the long-term (12-year) leasing of 10 Airbus A321neo long-range aircraft
July 11 Hualing Xingma Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Says it expects to return to net profit of 20-40 million yuan in h1 versus net loss of 203.5 million yuan ($29.93 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2t8ZJx7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7993 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Was informed that Super Generation acquired 11 million shares of co of HK$0.004 each at HK$0.088 each on 11 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: