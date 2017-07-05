Miners lend support as rate-sensitive stocks drag Europe
* Pharma, utilities a weak spot (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
July 5 Huapont Life Sciences Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder has added 1.1 percent stake in the company between May 31 and July 4
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tKYcBk
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Pharma, utilities a weak spot (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application