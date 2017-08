Feb 21 (Reuters) - Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd:

* Company entered into loan agreement in respect of loan financing in principal amount of US$184.3 million

* Entered into subscription agreement in respect of subscription of securities in principal amount of US$99.1 million by China Huarong International

* China Huarong International Holdings as lender and company as borrower entered into loan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: