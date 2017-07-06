BRIEF-Officiis Properties signs lease with Société Uriage
* SIGNS LEASE WITH SOCIÉTÉ URIAGE FOR 2,300 SQUARE METER SITE NEWTIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 6 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
* Group is expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to owners of company for HY
* Expected result mainly due to increase in operating profit from asset management and direct investment segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, July 6 South Africa's Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on Thursday lodged court papers opposing a recommendation by the corruption watchdog that the central bank's mandate be changed to focus on economic growth rather than inflation and protecting the currency.