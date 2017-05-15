FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huarong international financial's unit enters loan agreement
May 15, 2017 / 1:46 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Huarong international financial's unit enters loan agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd

* Unit entered into loan agreement with borrower for a total principal amount of HK$450 million

* Unit as first-tier limited partner, entered into first limited partnership agreement in relation to formation of fund 1

* Unit as first-tier limited partner, entered into second limited partnership agreement with investor 2

* Subsidiaries are each responsible for a cash contribution of HK$780 million per fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

