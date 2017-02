Feb 17 Huayi Electric Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to invest 150 million yuan ($21.85 million)to set up investment management JV

* Says controlling shareholder has used 8 million shares in the company, representing 1.05 percent total issued share capital, as collateral until Feb 10, 2027

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kQqBit; bit.ly/2kFnJDV

