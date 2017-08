March 8 (Reuters) - Huayi Tencent Entertainment Co Ltd :

* Expected to record an increase in revenue for current year of approximately 10%

* Expected to record a consolidated net loss for current year ranging from approximately HK$140 million to HK$150 million

* Expected results due to non-recurrence of loss from discontinued operations for prior year of about HK$364 million