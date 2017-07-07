July 7 Hub Group Inc
* Hub Group Inc - On July 1, 2017, co and Hub City
Terminals, Inc. entered into a $350 million credit agreement -
SEC Filing
* Hub Group - Credit agreement replaces amended and restated
credit agreement dated December 12, 2013 among borrowers and
Bank of Montreal, as lender
* Hub Group - Intends to use credit facility to finance in
part purchase by Hub Group Trucking, Inc. of substantially all
assets of Estenson Logistics, LLC
* Hub Group Inc - Intends to use credit facility to repay
all obligations under 2013 credit agreement
* Hub Group Inc - Credit agreement provides for a revolving
credit facility that matures on July 1, 2022
* Hub Group - Effective July 1, 2017, Hub Group Trucking,
unit of company, entered into a first amendment to purchase
agreement dated as of May 25, 2017
* Hub Group - First amendment amends purchase agreement by
excluding certain assets and liabilities and reducing base
purchase price by $21.5 million
* Hub Group Inc - On July 1, concurrently with entering into
credit agreement, co terminated 2013 credit agreement among
borrowers and Bank of Montreal
* Hub Group Inc - As of date of termination, borrowers
repaid all outstanding borrowings under 2013 credit agreement
* Hub Group Inc - In addition, company did not incur any
early termination penalties in connection with termination of
2013 credit agreement
Source text: [bit.ly/2tPFkBJ]
