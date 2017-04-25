BRIEF-Hubbell Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.23

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 4 months ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Hubbell Inc:

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.23 excluding items

* Hubbell inc - net sales in first quarter of 2017 were $852 million, increase of 2% compared to the $835 million reported in the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $1.13

* Hubbell inc - fy 2017 diluted eps expectation revised to $5.40 to $5.60

* Says continues to expect free cash flow to equal net income in 2017

* Hubbell - for fy 2017, sees end markets to grow about 2% to 3% in aggregate, acquisitions completed to date will contribute about 2% to net sales

* Hubbell inc says company expects its recent idevices acquisition will be approximately $0.10 dilutive to 2017 eps - sec filing

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $847.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hubbell inc - Hubbell continues to expect free cash flow to equal net income in 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2q0GpSr) Further company coverage:

