BRIEF-Hubei Century Network Technology to invest 10 mln yuan to set up wholly owned entertainment service unit
* Says it will invest 10 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based wholly owned entertainment service unit
July 12Hubei Century Network Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 50 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based wholly owned financial technology service unit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/T8AMwg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will invest 10 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based wholly owned entertainment service unit
* Faraday says will continue to own Nevada plant site (Adds details)