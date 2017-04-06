BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
April 6Hubei Dinglong Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 60 percent to 80 percent, or to be 67.1 million yuan to 75.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (41.9 million yuan)
* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rr22VG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment