April 6Hubei Dinglong Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 60 percent to 80 percent, or to be 67.1 million yuan to 75.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (41.9 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rr22VG

