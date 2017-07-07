July 7Hubei Dinglong Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 65 percent, or to be 149.7 million yuan to 164.6 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 99.8 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are steady improvement of main business and contribution from reorganization

