UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec tips record Q2 profit as memory prices surge
* Q2 op profit likely $12.1 bln vs $11.3 bln analyst estimate
July 7Hubei Dinglong Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 65 percent, or to be 149.7 million yuan to 164.6 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 99.8 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are steady improvement of main business and contribution from reorganization
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Y4199X
SEOUL, July 7 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Friday said its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 72 percent from a year earlier to a new record, beating analyst estimates, as strong memory chip prices helped widen margins.