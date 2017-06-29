BRIEF-Q-Free wins contracts in Thailand and Spain
* Q-FREE HAS RECENTLY WON TWO TOLLING CONTRACTS WITH A COMBINED ORDER VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY 35 MNOK
June 29 Hubei Kaile Science and Technology Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to invest 7 million yuan to help to set up a health info-tech JV with partner, and will own 70 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/P77pBE
* Says it adjusts conversion price of the first series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds to T$84.2 from T$90.9, effective July 2