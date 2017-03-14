FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huber+Suhner FY net income up at 49.1 mln Swiss francs
#Communications Equipment
March 14, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Huber+Suhner FY net income up at 49.1 mln Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Huber+Suhner AG:

* FY order intake increased by 6.2 pct to 746.6 million Swiss francs ($741.41 million) compared to the previous year

* FY net sales increased to 737.2 million Swiss francs (+ 4.4 pct). In organic terms, i.e. excluding currency, copper and portfolio impacts, growth in net sales amounted to 3.8 pct

* FY net income of 49.1 million Swiss francs almost doubled compared to the previous year (24.7 million Swiss francs)

* Proposes to the annual general meeting to raise the dividend from 1.00 Swiss francs per share in the previous year to 1.25 Swiss francs

* The midterm EBIT margin target range has been raised to 8–10 pct (before 6–9 pct)

* Expects in 2017 – assuming that exchange rates remain similar to those in 2016 – to be able to stay on the growth path and to reach an EBIT margin within the new midterm target range Source text - bit.ly/2nigmbA Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0070 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

