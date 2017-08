March 7 (Reuters) - HUBER+SUHNER AG:

* Is extending its sales partner network in Japan, strengthening its services in communication and marine industries

* Says partnership with M-RF will strengthen the company’s services in the communications sector while the partnership with RIX Corporation will strengthen services in the marine industry

