WRAPUP 2-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
May 3 Hudbay Minerals Inc
* Hudbay announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Hudbay Minerals Inc - On track to meet production and cost guidance for 2017
* Hudbay Minerals Inc - On track to meet production and cost guidance for 2017
* Hudbay Minerals Inc - Qtrly revenue $253.2 million versus $253.6 million
* Hudbay Minerals Inc - Hudbay expects to meet production and cost guidance at Constancia for year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $316.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hudbay Minerals Inc - Qtrly total copper production 34,731 tonnes
* Hudbay Minerals Inc - Qtrly total gold production 20,723 oz
* Hudbay Minerals Inc - Qtrly total silver production 737,894 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
TOKYO, May 15 The dollar started the week on the defensive on Monday after U.S. economic data came in shy of expectations and another missile test by North Korea at the weekend underpinned the perceived safe-haven yen.
* Google says introducing new technology for policy violations that allows it to act more quickly, precisely to remove ads from content that violates its policies - blog