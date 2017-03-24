March 24 Hudson Resources Inc:

* Hudson announces $4 million investment by Greenland Venture A/S

* Hudson Resources Inc - units will be priced at $0.50 per unit for total proceeds to company of $4 million

* Hudson Resources Inc - net proceeds of private placement will be used in connection with construction of Hudson's White Mountain anorthosite project

* Hudson Resources Inc - agreed to appoint one greenland venture nominee to board of Hudson Greenland A/S, Hudson's 100pct owned Greenlandic subsidiary