3 months ago
BRIEF-Hudson announces agreement to establish distribution hub in Savannah
May 18, 2017 / 6:43 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Hudson announces agreement to establish distribution hub in Savannah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Hudson Resources Inc

* Hudson announces agreement to establish distribution hub in Savannah, Georgia

* Agreement with Metro Ports provides for an initial 10-year term has an option toextend the term for successive 10 year periods

* Entered LOI with Metro Ports, which will design, build, operate purpose-built port facility adjacent to the port of Savannah

* Metro Ports will be funding the deal, allowing Hudson to focus on mine infrastructure and marine facilities in Greenland Further company coverage:

