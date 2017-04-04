FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Hudson’s Bay Company Q4 loss per share $0.83
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Hudson’s Bay Company Q4 loss per share $0.83

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Hudson's Bay Co:

* Hudson’S Bay Company reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 retail sales increased 2.5% to $4.6 billion

* Q4 comparable digital sales increased 13.3% on a constant currency basis

* $75 million in annualized savings expected from initiative announced as part of company's ongoing comprehensive operational review

* Q4 results include a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $116 million related to HBC off price

* Net capital investments in fiscal 2017 are expected to be between $450 million and $550 million

* Inventory at end of Q4 decreased by $28 million compared to prior year

* Qtrly loss per share $0.83

* Company expects to combine inventory at Saks OFF 5th and Gilt by end of year

* Currently engaged in a cross-banner review of "productivity enhancements designed to make improvements in company's operating model"

* Still believe both Saks OFF 5th and Gilt have "strong strategies in place with potential to generate long term profitable growth"

* Gross capital investment is expected to be between $1,025 million and $1,125 million in 2017

* Q4 revenue view C$4.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.