BRIEF-Huegli Holding Q1 sales down at 97.9 million Swiss francs

April 11 (Reuters) - Huegli Holding Ag

* FY sales up by +1.8 pct to 385 million Swiss francs ($381.57 million)

* FY outlook 2017: organic sales growth in range of 0 pct-2 pct, increase of EBITDA margin

* FY unchanged dividend at 16.00 Swiss francs per bearer share proposed

* FY EBITDA dropped slightly with -2.6 pct to 42.8 million Swiss francs

* FY consolidated profits decreased by only -4.6 pct to 22.3 million Swiss francs in financial year 2016

* In full financial year 2017, we expect a moderate organic sales growth of 0 pct-2 pct, combined with an increase of EBITDA margin above 11.1 pct, value reported in 2016

* Q1 2017 shows with 97.9 million Swiss francs sales that stands as expected below previous year's level (104.6 million Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0090 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)