FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Huegli Holding Q1 sales down at 97.9 million Swiss francs
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 11, 2017 / 5:19 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Huegli Holding Q1 sales down at 97.9 million Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Huegli Holding Ag

* FY sales up by +1.8 pct to 385 million Swiss francs ($381.57 million)

* FY outlook 2017: organic sales growth in range of 0 pct-2 pct, increase of EBITDA margin

* FY unchanged dividend at 16.00 Swiss francs per bearer share proposed

* FY EBITDA dropped slightly with -2.6 pct to 42.8 million Swiss francs

* FY consolidated profits decreased by only -4.6 pct to 22.3 million Swiss francs in financial year 2016

* In full financial year 2017, we expect a moderate organic sales growth of 0 pct-2 pct, combined with an increase of EBITDA margin above 11.1 pct, value reported in 2016

* Q1 2017 shows with 97.9 million Swiss francs sales that stands as expected below previous year's level (104.6 million Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0090 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.