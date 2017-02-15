BRIEF-Huge Group details boosts to FY earnings

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Huge Group Ltd

* Voluntary market guidance and pro forma financial effects of key profitability metric changes

* Says negotiated sizeable decreases in certain variable costs which are expected to have a favourable impact on profitability of group going forward.

* 12 month forward contribution of 29 Feb aggregated monthly book of line rentals to revenue, profit to be twelve times 4.7 million rand

* This equates to an after tax earnings impact of an additional 11.5 million rand or 11.4 cents per share.

* Says on 31 December 2016, monthly book of line rentals amounted to 6 million rand