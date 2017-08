May 23 (Reuters) - Huge Group Ltd:

* FY revenue of 246 million rand versus 216.5 million rand year ago

* FY profit before taxation of 37.1 million rand versus 18.7 million rand year ago

* FY headline earnings per share of 26.30 cents

* Says no dividends were declared during year under review