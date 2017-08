April 4 (Reuters) - HUGO GAMES A/S:

* EXPECTS POSITIVE EBITDA Q4 2017

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT NO DIVIDEND BE DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR.

* FY REVENUE DKK 5.3 MILLION VERSUS DKK 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA LOSS DKK 16.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 16.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)