WASHINGTON, June 27 Wall Street's top two U.S. regulators will urge Congress on Tuesday to approve budgets for fiscal 2018 that are at or above their current funding levels.
June 27 Huishang Bank Corp Ltd :
* Announces that public float of bank's H shares further decreased from approximately 19.94% to approximately 19.68% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PRAGUE, June 27 The lower house of Czech parliament voted on Tuesday to include a bill giving the central bank stronger powers to control mortgage lending on the agenda of its June-July session, the press department of the chamber said.