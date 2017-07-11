BRIEF-PepsiCo CFO- Expect to see operating margin improvement strengthen in back half of year
* CEO on conf call- have seen a lower rate of year-to-date growth in the c store channel compared to last year
July 11 Huisheng International Holdings Ltd :
* As a result of disposal, a gain of approximately HK$36 million would be recorded in 2017
* Disposed of 64.4 million China Candy Shares during period from 3 April 2017 to 11 July 2017 for an aggregate net sale proceeds of about HK$46.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sapporo Holdings Ltd's operating profit likely came in above 3 billion yen in the January-June half - Nikkei