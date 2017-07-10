BRIEF-Sunac China Holdings announces trading halt
* Trading in shares of Sunac China Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On July 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd
* Says it scraps plan to buy Guangzhou Fuda Medical due to changes in market conditions, regulatory policies
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tEaHwK
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Trading in shares of Sunac China Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On July 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading in company's shares halted pending release by company of an announcement in relation to a very substantial acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: