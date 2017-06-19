Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. states during election: U.S. official
WASHINGTON, June 21 Russian hackers targeted election systems belonging to 21 U.S. states in last year's presidential election, a U.S. official told Congress on Wednesday.
June 19Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd :
* Says its unit Speed Wireless Technology Inc completes acquisition of 100 percent stake in Shenzhen-based electronics firm
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uEBz17
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, June 21 Russian hackers targeted election systems belonging to 21 U.S. states in last year's presidential election, a U.S. official told Congress on Wednesday.
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Wednesday: