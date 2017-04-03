BRIEF-Hulisani Ltd agrees to buy solar sites developer Momentous Technologies

April 3 (Reuters) - Hulisani Limited:

* Acquisition in Rustmo1 Solar Farm Proprietary Limited and renewal of cautionary

* Has entered into a share sale agreement with Pravin Semnarayan and Gareth Warner to acquire Momentous Technologies Proprietary Limited

* Deal for a purchase consideration of 26,500,000 rand

* Hulisani will fund transaction with its cash reserves

* Co is in further discussions on the acquisition of additional assets within the renewable energy sector