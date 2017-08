June 2 (Reuters) - HUMANA AB:

* ‍HAS DECIDED TO DISPOSE OF ITS HOME CARE SERVICE OPERATIONS​

* ‍HAS AGREED TO SELL ITS HOME CARE SERVICE BUSINESS TO ATTENDO​

* ‍HUMANA REFOCUSES IN ELDERLY CARE​ Source text: bit.ly/2rhMvAE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)