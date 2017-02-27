Feb 27 Humana In:

* On Feb. 22, co entered into accelerated stock repurchase agreement with Goldman, Sachs & Co to repurchase $1.5 billion of its common stock

* Humana - on Feb. 27, made payment of $1.5 billion to goldman sachs from available cash on hand, received initial delivery of 5.8 million shares from goldman sachs