June 5 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* Humana - expects to reaffirm guidance of at least $16.91 in diluted eps, or at least $11.10 in adjusted eps, in each case for year ending dec 31, 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $11.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: