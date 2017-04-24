FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Humana raises FY 2017 GAAP earnings outlook to at least $16.91/share
April 24, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 4 months ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Humana Inc

* Humana to host biennial investor meeting; pre-announces first quarter 2017 EPS and revenues and increases full-year 2017 EPS guidance

* Reports Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $7.49

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pre-Announces Q1 GAAP consolidated revenue $13.76 billion

* Q1 revenue view $13.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pre-Announces Q1 non-GAAP consolidated revenue $13.48 billion

* Pre-Announces Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.75

* Says GAAP and adjusted EPS results for Q1 were better than management's previous expectations, primarily due to outperformance in retail segment

* Sees final rate notice to result in 0.45 percent rate increase for Humana versus CMS' estimate for sector of 0.85 percent on comparable basis

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share at least $16.91

* Says full-year 2017 EPS guidance raised to at least $16.91 GAAP, at least $11.10 adjusted

* Says all businesses "performed well and early indicators are positive relative to management's initial expectations around medical utilization"

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $10.94, revenue view $54.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

