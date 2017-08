May 22 (Reuters) - Humana Inc:

* Humana - on May 22, amended, restated previous credit agreement with an amended and restated five-year $2 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement

* Humana - entered new credit agreement to amend and restate five-year, $1 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement dated july 9, 2013