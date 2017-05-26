FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Humanwell Healthcare plans acquisitions, JV in Singapore
May 26, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Humanwell Healthcare plans acquisitions, JV in Singapore

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to invest up to $120 million to set up JV RFSW Management Pte with Citic Capital Cupid Investment in Singapore

* Says RFSW Management will buy six units from Ansell Ltd for $400 million

* Says it and Citic Capital Cupid Investment plan to buy 90 percent stake in Wuhan-based Jissbon for $200 million

* Says trading in shares to resume on May 31

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qqNnzd; bit.ly/2qVXBem; bit.ly/2qWcWvr; bit.ly/2rXTCwA

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

