Bulsatcom set to launch Bulgaria's first communications satellite
SOFIA, June 16 Bulgarian telecoms company Bulsatcom said it plans to launch the Balkan country's first geostationary communications satellite on Monday in a $235 million project.
May 22 Humax Co Ltd :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 2nd series convertible bonds to 11,450 won/share from 11,950 won/share, effective May 20
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/DfYvg2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 16 India's Tejas Networks Ltd's up to 7.7-billion-rupee ($120 million) initial public offer (IPO) of shares was oversubscribed 1.88 times on the last day of the sale on Friday, stock exchange data showed.