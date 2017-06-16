Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 16 Hunan Dakang International Food & Agriculture Co Ltd
* Says Luxembourg unit in deal to buy controlling shareholder's SPV DKBA
* Says DKBA will own 54.0 percent stake in Belagricola, 49 percent stake in Landco via share purchase for up to $253 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rDp9m6
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
* Says it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary, Vietnam Recomm CO.,LTD on July 1, to develop LED lighting business in ASEAN region