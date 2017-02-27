BRIEF-Almost Family Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.59
* Almost Family reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 27 Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 77.4 percent y/y at 1.1 billion yuan ($160.14 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2m1zJ7o
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Almost Family reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump is to nominate Washington lawyer Noel Francisco for the position of solicitor general, the government's top advocate before the U.S. Supreme Court, according to two sources familiar with the hiring process.
NEW YORK, March 7 The House Republican health insurance plan suggests coverage after Obamacare will be less affordable, insurers and industry experts said on Tuesday, raising questions about whether Americans will enroll and insurance companies will enter the market.