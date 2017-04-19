FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hunan Jingfeng Pharma's 2016 profit up, unit plans bond issue
April 19, 2017 / 9:37 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Hunan Jingfeng Pharma's 2016 profit up, unit plans bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 4.9 percent y/y at 340.0 million yuan ($49.37 million)

* Says unit plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan bonds

* Says it plans to boost capital of its investment management firm to 362 million yuan from 60 million yuan

* Says unit plans to boost capital of its Guizhou subsidiary to 730 million yuan from 580 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2orrlvo; bit.ly/2omeCuz; bit.ly/2orf6yY

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8869 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

