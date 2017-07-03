BRIEF-Ten Network appoints receivers and managers
* Christopher Hill, Philip Carter and David McEvoy of PPB Advisory were appointed receivers and managers of Ten Network
July 3 Hunan TV & Broadcast Intermediary Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 6
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 7 and the dividend will be paid on July 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uE2aQ1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Christopher Hill, Philip Carter and David McEvoy of PPB Advisory were appointed receivers and managers of Ten Network
LOS ANGELES, July 2 (Variety.com) - The tiny, yellow, animated blobs have done it again.