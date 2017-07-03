BRIEF-Sevenup bottling reports FY pre-tax loss 11.23 bln naira
* FY revenue 108.28 billion naira versus 85.63 billion naira year ago
July 3 Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings Ltd
* Hung Fook Tong (Kaiping) and Guangdong Kwan On entered into contract A and contract B respectively in relation to transactions
* Aggregate amount of consideration of construction contracts is RMB41.8 million Source text (bit.ly/2tIkk0k) Further company coverage:
* FY revenue 108.28 billion naira versus 85.63 billion naira year ago
TOKYO, June 30 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd on Friday said it will sell its remaining 20.4 percent stake in Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding Co Ltd to Chinese joint venture partner Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp for $612 million.