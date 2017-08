March 21 (Reuters) - MKB Bank

* MKB Bank expected to be listed on Budapest Stock Exchange by end of 2019 - chief executive Adam Balog tells news conference

* Balog says excludes possibility of MKB purchasing state-owned Budapest Bank

* Balog says main task of this year will be IT development

* Balog says MKB has to make progress in retail banking this year Further company coverage: MKB (Reporting by Krisztina Than)