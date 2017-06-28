June 28 OTP Bank Nyrt

* Bank Nyrt bought 208,891 of its own shares on Tuesday at 9,277 forints ($34.00) each -statement

* The deal boosts the number of treasury shares to 3.807 million, or 1.36 percent of total. Further company coverage: ($1 = 272.89 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Louise Heavens)