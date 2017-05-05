May 5 Hungary's OTP Bank CEO Csanyi tells news conference:

* Recent days' stock price slump has no fundamental reasons

* 4-5 acquisitions are in preparation phase

* One new acquisition could be announced within a few weeks

* Croatian chief executive Bekeffy says to wrap up integration of Splitska Banka into Croatian unit by mid-2018

* Does not exclude acquisition in any of its markets

* Plans to step into new markets where it is not yet present

* OTP announced conclusion of acquisition of Splitska Banka from Societe Generale earlier this week Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)