FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Hungary's Richter lifts 2017 revenue guidance
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 9, 2017 / 8:02 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Hungary's Richter lifts 2017 revenue guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Expects 2017 revenues from U.S. to rise by 10 pct in dollar terms due to higher royalty income -CEO tells press briefing

* Sees 2017 operating profit margin in 11-12 pct range versus 11 pct February guidance -CEO

* Expects total 2017 revenues to rise by 5 pct in euros from previous year compared with 3 pct increase projected in February -CEO

* No specific product acquisitions in sight, looking for opportunities -CEO

* Richter has about 50 billion forints ($175.33 million) worth of cash to spend on any acquisition excluding debt and dividend payments -CEO

* Shares marginally weaker in volatile trade, off earlier session-highs Further company coverage: ($1 = 285.17 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.