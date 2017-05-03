May 3 Hunter Douglas NV:

* Q1 sales: 19.0 pct higher to USD 703.7 million, compared with USD 591.1 million in Q1 2016

* Q1 EBITDA: USD 65.8 million, 24.4 pct higher than USD 52.9 million in Q1 2016.

* Q1 total net profit: USD 34.7 million (per share 0.93 euros ($1.02)), 86.6 pct higher than USD 18.6 million in Q1 2016 (per share 0.48 euros)